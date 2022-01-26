Hyderabad: CM KCR hoists National Flag at Pragathi Bhavan

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted National Flag at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad marking 73rd Republic Day celebrations. Before unfurling the National Flag, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar and recalled their services to the nation.



Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and CMO officials were present.

K Chandrasekhar Rao also offered tributes to martyrs at a memorial at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. After praying tributes, the CM drove to Pragathi Bhavan to unfurl the National Flag.

On Tuesday, the CM extended wishes to people of Telangana. He said that the people are the rulers of the country as they elect their representatives to the various houses as per the Constitution of India. He said that the state of Telangana has been displaying federal spirit since its inception and the spirit of the federation would be further strengthened.