Hyderabad Comic Con 2024 Concludes

Hyderabad: The 8th edition of the Maruti Suzuki Arena Hyderabad Comic Con, powered by Crunchyroll, wrapped up on November 17, 2024, after three days of electrifying performances, spectacular cosplay, and a celebration of all things pop culture. This year’s event marked a historic milestone, extending to a three-day format for the first time, and attracted over 40,000 fans from across the country.

Held from November 15 to 17, the convention brought together comic book enthusiasts, anime lovers, gamers, and pop culture fans for an unforgettable weekend. Organized by Comic Con India in partnership with Nodwin Gaming, the event featured a dazzling array of activities, from cosplay competitions to gaming tournaments, making it the largest pop culture event in the city to date.

With an ever-growing fan base, this year’s Hyderabad Comic Con saw attendees showcasing their passion through vibrant cosplays. Characters from popular anime such as Chainsaw Man, Berserk, Solo Leveling, and more were on full display, alongside classic comic book icons like Wolverine, Deadpool, and Spider-Man. Over 3,000 cosplayers participated, each bringing their favorite characters to life. Visitors were also treated to exciting gaming experiences and a range of interactive events, making it a true haven for fans.

Among the highlights of the event were live performances by popular comedians and entertainers. Stand-up comic Harsh Gujral, who performed on the final day, shared his excitement, “The crowd here at Hyderabad Comic Con was incredible! The energy was so high, I ended up going beyond my scheduled set because I was having such a great time.” Comedian Azeem Banatwalla also echoed similar sentiments, adding, “The enthusiasm of the Hyderabad crowd is unmatched. It’s always a pleasure to perform for these passionate fans.”

Local comedian Syed Bashaar, who performed for the first time at Comic Con, was equally impressed by the energy, saying, “The cosplays here were mind-blowing! I’ve never seen such creativity up close, and the gaming zones were a huge surprise—especially the chess zone!”

The convention also featured a strong lineup of comic creators, including Hyderabad’s own Rajesh Nagulakonda, along with industry heavyweights like Abhijeet Kini, Yali Dreams Creations, and Josh Blaylock, a renowned international comic book author. Fans had the chance to meet their favorite creators, attend special sessions, and explore a range of indie and mainstream comics. The event also showcased beloved franchises like Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and One Piece, along with Indian comics like Amar Chitra Katha, Vrindkavi, and Terra by Trishla.

The exhibition space was a haven for fans, with retail experiences dedicated to popular series and a wide range of merchandise. The experiential zones, including Crunchyroll, Maruti Suzuki Arena, and Lenovo Legion, attracted large crowds, with the Yamaha experience zone emerging as a fan favorite.

Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response, stating, “The passion of our fans in Hyderabad has been amazing. We’re thrilled that we could extend the event to three days this year, and we can’t wait to bring even more excitement next year!”

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Nodwin Gaming, also celebrated the success of the event, saying, “This year’s DreamHack x Hyderabad Comic Con was a fantastic milestone for us. The combination of pop culture and gaming made this event truly special, and the energy was electric throughout the three days. We’re grateful to the community and our sponsors for their incredible support.”

One of the biggest draws of the event was the 5th anniversary celebration of DreamHack India, which featured LAN tournaments, exclusive meet-and-greets with top content creators, and a range of esports competitions. The immersive gaming zones were a hit among fans, making it a dream destination for gamers of all levels.

As the curtains closed on Hyderabad Comic Con 2024, attendees left buzzing with excitement, eagerly anticipating next year’s event. The success of the event has set the stage for upcoming Comic Con India events, including Delhi Comic Con (December 6-8, 2024) and Bengaluru Comic Con (January 18-19, 2025).

For now, the vibrant energy of Hyderabad Comic Con will linger, as fans continue to celebrate their love for comics, cosplay, gaming, and pop culture.