Hyderabad: Congmen urged to help people hit by lockdown

Hyderabad: PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has appealed to the Congress workers to help the people affected by lockdown across the State.

Speaking to mediapersons after participating in foodgrain and vegetable distribution programme conducted by the Congress leaders in Gudimalkapur, Tolichowki and other areas on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that many Congress leaders and workers were actively taking part in relief programmes organised to distribute food, vegetables and other essential items to the needy persons. He appealed all the leaders and workers to identify the affected persons and extend all necessary help individually and collectively.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also announced that the Congress party would set up a control room at the party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan to monitor the relief operations being carried out by the party in the State. However, he instructed the party workers to take all precautions while distributing food and other items.

The TPCC chief demanded that the State government to supply promised free rice and financial assistance on immediate basis. He said lakhs of daily wage earners, migrant workers and other poorer sections have lost their livelihood due to lockdown.

Reddy also urged the government to take immediate measures to control the sudden increase in prices of essential commodities.