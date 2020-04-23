Hyderabad: Congress asks government to address public woes

Hyderabad: Leaders of District Congress Committees (DCCs) have submitted letters to Collectors on the hardships being faced by the people due to the lockdown situation for the past one month.

District Congress presidents and other leaders submitted letters to all the District Collectors. They raised the issues and demanded immediate measures to resolve them. They asked the Collectors to provide ration and gas cylinders to the poor who do not have white cards.

The migrant labourers were facing a lot of troubles and the government provided ration and amount to only three lakhs out of the 8 lakh workers, they pointed out. They said that purchase of grain should not be delayed on pretext of non-availability of gunny bags, and expressed concern that the farmers would suffer losses if the purchases are delayed. The traders at markets and millers have been imposing cuts in paddy purchases on the pretext of chaff and this should be stopped immediately. The farmers who suffered losses due to thunderstorms should be rescued.

The government should provide works to the NREGS wage seekers on a large-scale or it should deposit 21 days of wages in their accounts, the Congress leaders noted in their representations.