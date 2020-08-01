Hyderabad: Congress demands probe into farmers deaths

Hyderabad: The Congress leaders on Friday demanded DGP M Mahender Reddy to conduct a thorough probe into recent deaths of farmers in the State.



One farmer had committed suicide on Thursday in Gajwel and another in Mahbubnagar, where farmer's death was blamed on 'sand mafia'. They demanded the top cop to bring to book the culprits.

A delegation of Congress senior leaders Mallu Ravi, N Preetham, chairman, SC Cell, S A Sampath Kumar, T Narsa Reddy, Dasoju Shravan, Addanki Dayakar, A Ramesh Babu, president, Hyderabad City SC Cell, asked the DGP to take note of the attacks on Dalits and act against the culprits.

They held that despite having laws to protect Dalits, the atrocities against against weaker sections were growing day by day. Hence, the Congress leaders demand a thorough investigation into the matter till the victims receive the justice, they said.