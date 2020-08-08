Hyderabad: Congress leader, former MP Nandi Yellaiah succumbs to coronavirus

Coronavirus in Telangana: Senior Congress leader and former MP Nandi Yellaiah who tested positive for coronavirus passed away on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

Yellaiah was admitted to NIMS on July 29 after falling sick and eventually tested positive. Ten days after treatment he breathed his last at 10.30 am today, the hospital authorities said.

Born on July 1, 1942 in Bholakpur in Hyderabad, Nandi Yellaiah completed matriculation. He served as six times MP (five times from Siddipet Lok Sabha constituency and one time from Nagar Kurnool constituency). He also represented Telangana in Rajya Sabha. At present, he was serving as vice-president to the Congress party.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over Yellaiah's death and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Ministers Eatala Rajender, Indra Karan Reddy and Congress leaders also expressed grief over the demise of Nandi Yellaiah.