Hyderabad: Congress questions delay in training of Fire constables

Hyderabad: AICC secretary Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy on Wednesday sought clarification over the delay of training to Fire Constables who were appointed in 2018.



In a letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Reddy brought to the notice that the delay in taking decision was causing mental trauma to around 165 fire constables. In the year 2018, State government for filling up of 18,000 posts, issued notification and amongst them 165 candidates were allocated post as firemen by Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board. While these candidates received appointment letters, their training was scheduled on March 29. But given the change in global scenario and the lockdown in the State owing to Covid-19, the training was postponed.

While the Civil, AR, SPF, Communication, Jail Wardens started receiving training, the firemen did not receive any communication about their training. This is causing them severe hardships and mental stress.

"Given the pandemic times, they are not only fighting economic upheavals, but remain worried about losing the hard earned posts. They can't even engage themselves to petty jobs, owing to fear of attracting virus and declared unfit by the next time they undergo medical examination. Hence I request that Chief Minister intervenes and after screening tests start training them," he stated.