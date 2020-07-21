Hyderabad: Congress raises pitch for jobs to Group IV aspirants

Hyderabad: Congress demanded filling up of Group IV posts, as results were announced about one and half year back and issue notification for filling up of 20,000 posts, owing to retirement of senior employees and for additional requirements in the offices.

Speaking to the press, AICC secretary and former MLA, Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy accused the government of playing vote bank politics with the unemployed youth. The government had issued Group IV notification no 10 in 2018 only with an intention to grab the unemployed youth's votes, he said.

In 2018, as many as 4,35,383 eligible candidates had applied for the test and in the same year, the test was conducted and results were announced in March, 2019. He slammed the government for not recruiting any of them since then and called it an anti-employee government.

"Despite knowing the dearth for Group IV employees in the event of increase in number of new districts, revenue divisions and mandals, the government shows no interest in their immediate recruitment.

Factually, apart from the actual 1,595 vacancies, the total number of vacant posts due to retirements and additional requirement in the increased number of offices is about 20,000 Group IV employees," he pointed out.

He recalled that the people are suffering with lack of services and information from the government offices due to the govt negligence to filling of various posts. He reminded the government and its ministers that the status and power they are enjoying at the moment is all because of the sacrifices of these students and unemployed youth who felt that their long deprived opportunities will soon be regained and realized in a separate Telangana State.

"To KCR, Bangaru Telangana means power and position for him, his family and relatives and he don't care about the unemployed youth who did not care for their own lives and fought relentlessly for Telangana", he added.