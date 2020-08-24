Hyderabad: Congress reiterates demand for CBI probe

Hyderabad: Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, along with TPCC Working President & MP A Revanth Reddy met the family members of Deputy Engineer Bathini Srinivas Goud and Assistant Engineer Uzma Fatima of TS GENCO who lost their lives in the fire mishap at Srisailam Power Station on August 21.

Later speaking to media persons, Shabbir Ali said that the fire mishap at Srisailam power plant occurred due to the carelessness and mismanagement of the State government. However, the staff, including Uzma Fatima who saved four lives, tried to extinguish the fire to save the public property worth hundreds of crores.

Shabbir Ali, who had earlier served as Energy Minister, praised the efforts made by the power staff to control the fire. Just like the soldiers who fight with the enemy at borders to protect the country, the staff members confronted the fire with the intention of saving precious public property. Therefore, the State government should treat all nine victims as martyrs and pay them compensation of Rs 1 crore each.

Further, he said their families should be given a plot of at least 500 sq yards each besides giving suitable government job to one member of their family. He said the victims, who lost their lives, could not be differentiated as per their rank or post in payment of compensation. He said all families have lost their loved ones and they must be paid Rs 1 crore each as compensation.

Revanth Reddy reiterated the demand for CBI enquiry into the incident which claimed nine lives. He said technicians had already warned the government about some glitches at the unit and also feared that they could lead to an accident at the power unit. However, he said that the authorities simply ignored those issues by not conducting any review.

He blamed Power Minister Jagadish Reddy and TS GENCO Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao for the incident. He announced that he would raise the issue in Parliament seeking a CBI enquiry. He said criminal cases should be booked against all those responsible for the incident.