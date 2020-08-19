Hyderabad: Congress seeks release of Sarpanch allegedly linked to Maoists

Hyderabad: Congress leaders led by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka met the DGP to request for the release of Puligundala sarpanch who was arrested on August 8, 'on charges of being a Maoist sympathiser', claiming his innocence.



The team which included MLA, T Jagga Reddy and AICC secretary, S A Sampath Kumar submitted a representation signed by TPCC president and MP, N Uttam Kumar Reddy requesting the release of S Chalapathi, sarpanch of Puligundala, which borders Chhattisgarh. This development comes following Bhadrachalam's MLA, Podem Veeraiah's request to Bhadradri-Kothagudem's SP requesting the same citing his 'innocence'. Later speaking to media persons, they held that he may have unknowingly helped any Maoist cadre, who visited his village.

"He is a poor tribal (koya), an active congress leader and selfless, hardworking Sarpanch, who should not be punished if the Maoists have come to his village and he has unknowingly or under pressure helped them. 'Subsequent to above arrest, all the Sarpanches and elected representatives of above area are in a state of panic. We request that the false charges filed on Sarpanch by the local police be withdrawn. An innocent tribal and elected representative should be released and allowed to perform his duties. Punishing innocent tribals in the excuse of being Maoist sympathizer would be misuse of state power and would amount to gross injustice,' the letter emphasised.