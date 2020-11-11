Hyderabad: Congress to observe National Education Day

Hyderabad: The Congress has decided to observe the 132nd birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of Independent India on a grand scale.

On November 11 which is observed as 'National Education Day', the party workers will celebrate the event by distributing Books, Stationary items, food, fruits and other essentials among the poor and needy people in their respective districts across Telangana State.





Speaking to The Hans India, Telangana Congress Pradesh Committee (TPCC) Minorities Department Chairman, Shaik Abdullah Sohail said that the birth anniversary of this Bharat Ratna reminds the Indian citizens of the democratic values our forefathers have ingrained in Indian society.



"As per the instructions of AICC Minority Department Chairman Nadeem Javed all the office bearers were asked to celebrate the occasion on grand scale," he said.