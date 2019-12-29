Hyderabad: Congress vows to bring down TRS government

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Saturday vowed to bring down the TRS government in the State for oppression and supporting the BJP at the Centre.

The Congress organised Satyagraha on the occasion of its 135th Foundation Day in protest against the denial of permission to take out the Tiranga rally by the police.

The leaders called upon the people to vote out the TRS government. They said while the Congress brought freedom to the country and gave statehood to Telangana, the TRS government has been oppressing the Grand Old Party in the State.

Addressing the gathering, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has strongly condemned the TRS government, especially Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, for not only denying the permission to the party to take out 'Save India, Save Constitution' rally, but also for arresting thousands of Congress workers to prevent them from participating in Satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan.

Coming down heavily on the city police commissioner, he said, "Anjani Kumar, by his brazenly partisan behaviour and shameless servility, has conducted himself in a manner unbecoming of an IPS officer.

He should consider putting KPS (Kalvakuntla Police Service) as his epaulette rather than IPS." He also announced that the Congress party would meet Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking her intervention.

As per Section 8 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the Governor has powers to intervene in the matters of law and order.

Uttam called upon the people to unite against the BJP's communal plans of dividing the country on the basis of religion. Telangana Congress incharge RC Khuntia said that the CAA and NRC issues are meant to make the communities to fight with each other.

Adding further, he said that Rahul Gandhi would come back as president of the Congress. "Rahul is the only one who dared the BJP. He has been touring the entire country against the BJP's divisive activities," he said.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the CAA issue does not belong to Congress but to SCs, STs, BCs and the Muslims. He alleged that MIM and the TRS have helped the BJP to come to power at the Centre.

Former MLA Marri Shashidhar Reddy, City Congress president Anjan Kumar Yadav, former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao and other Congress leaders participated in the Satyagraha.