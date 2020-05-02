Hyderabad: Conmen swindle 56,000 from doctor

Hyderabad: Taking advantage of Covid-19 pandemic, conmen swindled Rs 56000 from a doctor in the name of supplying N95 masks.



According to the police, the doctor wanted to place order for N95 masks and for that he browsed through some websites. However, he could not find any relevant website so he did not order.

But the browsing history of the doctor was tracked by the cyber fraudsters who then contacted the doctor and informed him that they were in the business of selling masks. The doctor then ordered for N95 masks.

However, the victim believed the words of the conmen on the phone line and when they informed him to pay an advance amount of Rs 56,000 for confirming the package; he did the same and waited for the product. But when he did not receive any courier, he tried contacting them on the number provided and the number was not reachable. Suspecting of foul play, the doctor lodged a complaint with the CCS police. Police have registered a case and investigating.