Hyderabad: Containment curbs lifted in 47 zones in GHMC limits

Hyderabad: Containment restrictions have been lifted in as many as 47 zones in the GHMC limits on Friday



However, watch and ward would continue for some days as per the government norms. Special sanitation and spraying also will continue in these areas. But the families pertaining to positive cases will remain in the home quarantine, according to GHMC.

Meanwhile, the GHMC Control Room received 558 different calls from the citizens on Friday. Of 558 calls, four calls were pertaining to suspected corona cases and six calls were for the ambulance facility. As many as 32 ambulances have been kept at different locations to attend requests.

The Control Room calls received for food from 14 containment zones and other areas. Accordingly, 22,256 food packets delivered by Annapurna Mobile vehicles.