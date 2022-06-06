Hyderabad: Cops intensify probe

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have intensified the probe into the gangrape of a minor girl in the city, which came to light on Friday. On Sunday, the Clues Team of the police went to the farmhouse where the red colour Mercedes Benz car and the white Innova were parked and inspected them for clues. The accused apparently hid the vehicles in the farmhouse.

The team, which found the Innova car on Saturday, could not get any clues as the accused reportedly got the vehicle serviced to destroy the evidence. It is learnt that the team had found some belongings of the victim like earrings and chappals in the car. They are also trying to find out the owner of the farmhouse.

In another development, the police announced that they had arrested one more juvenile from Karnataka.

It is being said that after the incident, the accused had given his sim cards to those going to Goa, while he went to Gulbarga, to hoodwink the police. So far, four persons including three juveniles have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner (West Zone) Joel Davis in a statement said, "In continuation of the arrest of three accused earlier, one CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) is apprehended by the Jubilee Hills Police and his apprehension was effected in the above case and he is being produced before the juvenile court for their safe custody."

The police said the investigating teams were already on hunt to nab another person who was allegedly involved in the rape case.

They said the statements of the arrested were being recorded which will be analysed based on the statement given by the victim. The police are likely to record the statement of the victim. After that the police will take legal opinion and may include the name of MIM MLA's son.

In another twist, it is now being said that one corporator had cooperated with the accused. The police said a notice has been issued to him and he would be questioned on Monday.