Hyderabad: Corporator Lakshmi Prasanna Rammohan Goud thanked police for their services

BN Reddy Nagar: Local corporator Lakshmi Prasanna Rammohan Goud thanked police for their services during the need of the hour. She called upon people to stay at homes. She said lockdown imposed by central and state governments was for the benefit of everyone. "Prevention is better than cure. If we are able to prevent the virus from spreading at this stage we will be safe. In case we can't cull the virus at this stage the consequences would be severe. There aren't enough medical equipment and doctors to treat this huge population," she added.



She directed self-help groups, colony welfare associations to sensitise people on precautions to be taken to prevent spread of this deadly virus. Traffic police, division TRS vice-president Saraswathi, Koteshwar Rao and others were present.