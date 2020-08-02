Hyderabad: Counter Congress charges, KTR tells party leaders

Hyderabad:TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday asked the party leaders to counter the allegations of Congress and BJP in districts only and also asked them not to take BJP seriously.

The TRS leader had a meeting with the party leaders at Telangana Bhavan. According to sources, the TRS working president asked the party leaders to counter attack the opposition parties in districts itself by organising press conferences." Do not compromise on the allegations of opposition parties. Counter attack the Congress leaders whatever they say and do not take the BJP leaders seriously," said KTR.

In a meeting, he also said that there will be a coordinator for each district. Committees would be formed in municipalities where the process is not competed. The TRS leader asked the party leaders to encourage the Covid recovered persons to donate plasma. The coronavirus may not leave us early and it may be here for few more months.

Sources said that the TRS leader reviewed the construction of party offices in the districts. He asked them to complete all the offices as soon as possible. He asked them to get the offices completed before August 15 and added that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would inaugurate the offices.