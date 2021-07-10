Hyderabad: Couple arrested for stealing gold jewellery from COVID-19 patients at TIMS

The police detained a couple for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments from COVID-19 patients at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). The ornaments worth is said to be of Rs 10 lakh.

According to the police, the arrested -- Ch Raju (36) and Ch Lathasri (39) were working at TIMS as caretakers of COVID-19 patients on a temporary basis.

Raju, a resident of Yellamabanda noticed the gold ornaments on the bodies of patients who died of the infection. "The couple decided to steal jewellery from the deceased as well as from the patients who were in an unconscious state," the police said, adding that the couple committed eight such offences since January.

"While some of the jewellery were mortgaged and others were sold," the police added.

The incident came to light after the hospital management received several complaints pertaining to the jewellery thefts. The Gachibowli police along with Jagadgirigutta police and Cyberabad Central Crime Station police from Madhapur and Balanagar jointly worked on the case and nabbed the couple.