Hyderabad Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape of Minor; Victim's Death Sparks Efforts for Justice

HYDERABAD: Smt. T. Anitha, Hon’ble XII th Addl Metropolitan Sessions Judge , Nampally, has convicted the accused person Rakesh, age 24 Years, Cr.No.303/2019, U/s: 376(2) (i), 342/IPC& Sec3 r/w 4 of POCSO Act 2012 to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for Life and to pay a fine of Rs.10,000/- and awarded compensation of Rs. 5,00,000/- to the victim girl through DLSA.

Client is 14 year old, 7th class, where in parents got separated in her childhood, she stays with her mother, who is a domestic worker. When the client was returning home from Aanganwadi Centre, Client’s friend Brother Rakesh (Chintu) called her in to his house and raped her forcefully. In bleeding condition she went to her home, her mother complained in PS they admitted her in Petlaburgi hospital. 161 Cr PC Statement was recorded at hospital itself by Bharosa Team.

The case was registered in Chatrinaka PS. Upon the receipt of this complaint Sri. R. Vidya Sagar Reddy, Inspector Of Police, Chatrinaka PS, registered FIR in Cr.No.303/2019, U/s: 376(2) (i), 342/IPC& Sec3 r/w 4 of POCSO Act 2012 and took up the investigation. After thorough enquiry, filed charge sheet accordingly.

On 16th March 2021, client along with her mother came to Bharosa centre. During the counseling process, it was learnt that the child stopped her education after the COVID – 19 lock down. Bharosa Team counseled the client and her family and ensured that the child continued her education by admitting the child in a different school. Mother informed that the client was complaining of stomach ache often. Bharosa team suggested to admit the child in Petlaburj hospital for treatment. The child developed infection in her abdomen and was hospitalized for 3 days and expired. Bharosa team continued to counsel the mother to stay strong and stand for the case. Bharosa team along with police officials & CDOs continuously followed-up with the PP all through the prosecution evidence in this case. Doctor’s evidence and the DNA Report was very supportive in getting life conviction.

The concerned efforts by the Investigating Officers, Sri. R. Vidya Sagar Reddy, CI of Chatrinaka PS, Sri. Prathap Reddy, Public Prosecutor, Smt. Kalpana, Legal Support Officer – Bharosa, Other Bharosa Team and Court Duty Officer by name Sri. S. Tirupathi Rao, PC 5296 of Shalibanda PS & Sri. A Ravi Kumar, PC 3554 of Chatrinaka PS contributed immensely during the course of trial which ended in Conviction, being awarded by Smt. Anita Hon'ble XII Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Nampally, Hyderabad.

The concerted efforts of Police Officers and Officers at Bharosa Centre were closely monitored by Smt. D Kavitha, DCP, Women Safety, Prasanna Lakshmi, ACP, Women Safety, Hyderabad apart from T. Jyothsna, Inspector Bharosa and Mary Augustine, Centre Administrator.

Sri. K. Sreenivasa Reddy, IPS, CP Sir Hyderabad, appreciated the efforts of all the stake holders for their efforts and coordination.

Dy. Commissioner of Police, Women Safety, Hyderabad City.