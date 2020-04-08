Hyderabad: Courts asked to follow SC guidelines for proceedings during lockdown

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Registrar General A Venkateshwar Reddy has directed the districts and other judges to run the court proceedings through video conferencing during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in the State.

The Telangana High Court Registrar General on Tuesday forwarded a copy of the Supreme Court directions to all the Principal District Judges, Chief Judges, City Civil Courts, Hyderabad and Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Hyderabad, for court functioning through video conferencing during the lockdown.

The apex court on Monday had issued certain directions with regard to video conferencing during the Covid-19 lockdown in a suo moto writ petition in the matter of guidelines for the court functioning through video conferencing during Covid-19 pandemic. The Registrar General was requested to follow the circular instructions and guidelines for online filing and video conferencing and adhere to the directions of the apex court.