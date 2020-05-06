Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar takes stock of situation at liquor shops

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar took stock of the situation at liquor shops which were opened 42 days after shutdown.

He said that the liquor shops were opened on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the shop owners were instructed to ensure the customers are following social distancing. There are around 178 liquor shops in the Hyderabad and for every two or three constables were deployed, he said.

"We are taking strict actions in containment zones ensuring complete lockdown. As the government has extended the lockdown till May 29, the public is requested to cooperate with the police by following the rules," Anjani Kumar said. He inspected the security arrangements at wine shops in Narayanaguda police station limits near Shanthi theatre.

Meanwhile, the liquor shops witnessed a huge rush with several people thronging to the shops to buy the liquor. Long queues were seen in front of the shops with the people wearing masks and maintaining social distance.