Hyderabad: Crowdsourcing a weapon to fight Covid

Hyderabad: Crowdsourcing is proving a boon as several Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across the States are ready to contribute and play their part to fight against COVID-19.



However, lack of coordination at the State and district level is what is making it tough for the outcomes to reach people and those fighting on the frontline.

For example, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked the engineering and technical colleges across the country and others with 3D printing facilities. They were asked to send their details to collect an open source 3DP code put up as part of crowdsourcing initiative of the 3DP splits for ventilators and other devices being developed by the Thanjavur-based, Shanmugha Arts ScienceTechnology and Research Academy (SASTRA), a deemed university. Speaking to The Hans India, Prof Anantharaman, Head of the Technical Business Incubator (TBI), of SASTRA University said, "The idea is to provide an open sources 3DP code."

Around 40 colleges and few industries with the 3D printing facilities have responded and expressed willingness to take the initiative forward. The TBI has put up the design source code of the split ventilator, other components of PPE like face shield for doctors and other health staff working to save the lives of COVID-19 affected people.

Currently, it is being tested in coordination at two places, one at the Madras Medical College and one more at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. It may be mentioned here that the split ventilator facility is adopted when the hospitals are overrun with more number of patients who need to be put on ventilators. But the hospitals are running short of the number of mechanical ventilators. The ITB of SASTRA proposed its open-source design to meet the demand if the number of COVID-19 cases goes up. However, Prof Anantharaman feels the need for some designated authority to coordinate and make use of the crowdsourced outcomes or initiatives beneficial and ease the pressure mounted in emergencies like COVID-19. Similarly, Sandeep Vempati, Project Lead at Center for Innovation at LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) said the low cost full-face protective gear with a transparent visor worn over the surgical mask to protect entire face of the doctors and other frontline health staff has three components. "The OS Visor which is an open-source design can be made even by those who make vinyl signboards using the laser cutters in the cities and quasi-urban towns to meet the demand of the local hospitals," he said.

Considering that crowdsourcing could play a key role, the Department of Science Technology has now invited institutions with start-up ecosystem and start-up industries offering technical solutions for the pandemic to write to it directly. It has designated two officials to oversee the entire exercise.

When contacted, a senior AIS official said a senior official or a wing could be established to oversee the crowdsourced outcomes and solutions, either at the State Disaster Management authority or at the level of office of the Secretary or Commissioner of Medical and Health.











