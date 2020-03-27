Hyderabad: DC Vasam Venkateshwarulu checks preventive steps at Rythu Bazar in Malkajgiri

Malkajgiri: As part of Coronavirus prevention measures, Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collector Vasam Venkateshwarulu, along with Joint Collector Nagesh, RDO Mallaiah, Malkajgiri MRO Bhanothu Geeta and other government officials, visited Malkajgiri Rythu Bazaar and reviewed measures being taken to maintain social distancing at the vegetable market.

He also enquired vendors about prices of various vegetables and warned them not to hike vegetable prices. Later, the Collector also visited various supermarkets in the area and inspected the virus prevention measures being taken at the markets. During his inspection, the Collector made several suggestions to district officials regarding preventive measures to be taken to stop the spread of virus.