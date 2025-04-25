Hyderabad decked up for Bharat Summit

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is decked up for a two-day ‘Bharat Summit’ to deliberate on economic justice, climate justice, pluralism, diversity and multilateralism.

Around 400 delegates from more than 100 countries are likely to participate in the summit to be held on Friday and Saturday. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, KC Venugopal and other leaders will make a presentation on certain national and international issues.

On the first day of the program, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge will deliver keynote addresses in the plenary session after the welcome remarks by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka. Senior leader Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Supriya Sule and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will address the valedictory session on Saturday. Addressing the press here on Thursday, Bhatti Vikramarka said: “The summit will feature discussions on critical topics like gender equality, climate action, and economic fairness, reflecting Telangana’s commitment to inclusive development.

By bringing together policymakers, academics, and activists, the state is fostering a new era of international partnerships rooted in democracy and justice. Telangana’s approach shows that local leadership can inspire global change, offering a model for other regions to follow”. The theme of the summit is ‘Delivering Global Justice’, he said, adding that the Bharat Summit would also provide an opportunity to rethink how the state should conduct itself in the new global context and also a perfect opportunity to rethink social, economic, and political paradigms.

The summit is being organised in collaboration with the Samruddha Bharat Foundation marking the 70th anniversary of the historic Bandung Conference that laid the foundation for the Non-Aligned Movement, the Deputy Chief Minister said, adding that the impact of Telangana Rising slogan and the investment opportunities in the state will also be discussed in the special session organized during the summit.