Hyderabad: Delivery executives receive more grocery orders than food delivery

Hyderabad: Food delivery business is badly hit due to Corona l lockdown in Hyderabad. Delivery executives working with different delivery companies say that they are receiving more orders for grocery supplies than food deliveries.

"In my area, I used to receive 30 to 40 orders everyday for food delivery but now I hardly receive 10 orders daily. Even of those ten orders the first six orders are of grocery deliveries.

Food delivery business is badly affected and it also impacted adversely our earnings as we are paid per order. No orders mean no payments, I have received only 40 per cent of my salary this month," said Anil G Anil Kumar, a delivery executive with Swiggy.

"Fall of food delivery business clearly means that people are not preferring to eat outside food because of fear of Coronavirus.

We used to receive around 300 to 350 orders per day but we hardly receive 70 to 100 orders every day from 7 am to 5 pm. Among 100 orders 60 orders are received by customers directly from stores; only 40 orders are delivered by us every day," said C Manoj, an executive with Dominos.

"Delivery business is hit not only because of Corona and lockdown but also because of limited offers and restrictions by the companies. To deliver something at home the billing amount must be at least Rs 300. There is also a challenge that cash on delivery option is unavailable currently (to control Corona spread) and people without KYC verified bank accounts are facing difficulties to order," said Pradeep Narani, Manager, Pizza Hut.