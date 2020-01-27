Hyderabad: Devireddy Sudheer Reddy participates in Republic Day Celebrations
MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy participated as the chief guest on 71st Republic Day celebrations held in the division on Sunday.
TRS party activists and locals were present.
