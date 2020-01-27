Top
Hyderabad: Devireddy Sudheer Reddy participates in Republic Day Celebrations

Highlights

MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy participated as the chief guest on 71st Republic Day celebrations held in the division on Sunday.

LB Nagar: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy participated as the chief guest on 71st Republic Day celebrations held in the division on Sunday.

TRS party activists and locals were present.

