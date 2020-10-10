Hyderabad doctor duped of Rs 42 lakh on online dating app

A Hyderabad-based doctor has been defrauded to the tune of Rs 42 lakh on an online dating app. The incident came to light on Friday when he lodged a complaint with the police.

Getting into details, the doctor befriended the woman on dating app who extracted Rs 42 lakh from him in several instalments. The doctor realised that he got cheated when received no response from the woman after transferring the money. He then approached the Hyderabad Cyber crime police on Friday.

The police registered a case and are on a lookout for the accused.

In May 2020, a 44-year-old woman and her son duped an NRI of Rs 65 lakh by creating a fake profile on a matrimony website. The woman who claimed to be a doctor from Jubilee Hills created a story of her father's death and transfer of properties on her name. However, she asked the NRI for money to fight a legal battle with her mother.

After receiving the amount, the woman went absconding and cut the contact with the NRI. Varun approached the Jubilee Hills police station and filed a formal complaint through a friend.