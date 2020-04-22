Hyderabad: 'Don't restrict social groups helping people in lockdown' said TPCC G Niranjan

Hyderabad: TPCC Covid-19 Task Force convenor G Niranjan on Tuesday said that there should not be any curbs on services of voluntary and social organisations who are supplying food and other items directly to the needy.

He said that canceling the passes issued to NGOs would be detrimental to the services being provided to the poor people. The government machinery should come forward and help the voluntary organisations in maintaining social distance while serving the poor and needy. He said that voluntary and social organisations have swung into action with the sudden imposition of lockdown and provided the food and other items to the needy, whereas the government help reached them late.







