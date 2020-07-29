Hyderabad : Doyen of biotechnology Dr BS Bajaj passes away

Hyderabad : Doyen of biotechnology Dr BS Bajaj (93) passed away due to age related ailments here on Tuesday. He had put Hyderabad on the global map of biotechnology.

Dr Bajaj, had been serving as the chairman of All India Biotech Association-Southern chapter (AIBA-SC) and secretary general of Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), till his last breath, and his contribution in developing Bio-Asia and Genome Valley in Hyderabad is precious.

His five-decade-long untiring efforts in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors have contributed enormously to the research and development in the fields. Condoling the death of Bajaj, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Bajaj's role in developing Hyderabad as the hub of biotechnology will be remembered forever.

She expressed deep sympathies to the bereaved family members. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao mourned the death of Bajaj (93) and recalled the services rendered by Bajaj as founder secretary general of Federation of Asian Biotech Associations and on how he worked tirelessly to make Genome Valley and Bio-Asia, a reality.

The CM also recalled that in Bio-Asia 2019, he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. KCR conveyed his heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members.