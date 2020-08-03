Hyderabad: Eatala has pep talk with Gandhi administrators

Highlights:

♦ Plasma therapy shows promising results in the State-run hospital

♦ Out of 13 patients on which the therapy was done at Gandhi Hospital, 11 are cured, two die

♦ Directs to appoint co-ordinators who can inform the health condition of in-patients, daily morning and evening, to their family members

♦ Suggest to revisit the staff availability and make necessary arrangements

♦ The Health Minister also wants Gandhi administrators to ensure proper ventilation in each room

Hyderabad: The plasma therapy applied on Covid patients at Gandhi Hospital had mixed results. Out of 13 Covid-19 patients on which the therapy was applied, 11 recovered while two patients died, according to the doctors who shared the information with the Health Minister Eatala Rajender during his visit to Gandhi Hospital.

The Minister held a review meeting there with hospital Superintendent Dr Raja Rao, DME Dr Ramesh Reddy and other HoDs. Eatala made a slew of suggestions to the Gandhi administration that it is being transformed to critical care Covid hospital; with moderate cases from GHMC limits to be admitted in TIMS, King Koti, Chest and Fever hospitals. He directed them to appoint co-ordinators who can inform the health condition of in-patients, daily morning and evening, to their family members.

Besides personally visiting patients admitted in wards, he wanted some mechanism to be made to keep an eye on every bed in the ward 24x7. This will lift up the spirits of patients who feel that they are being constantly watched by doctors.

The Health Minister also wanted Gandhi administrators to ensure proper ventilation in each room and exhaust fans to be installed. Also, he suggested they make use of the latest technologies and use gadgets and machinery for sanitation purposes, decreasing human intervention.

Eatala wanted Gandhi doctors to work as a team and those who are not working with commitment had to be kept aside.

With cases expected to rise in coming weeks, he suggested Gandhi to revisit staff availability and make necessary arrangements.

Eatala also inspected the academic block where 200 beds are going to be newly arranged to meet increased rush in coming days. He suggested they ensure fresh air and proper ventilation in the new block.