Hyderabad: Education expo held

Live
Just In
Hyderabad: The second edition of GradRight’s ‘ShiftED 2024’ on Friday brought together over 4,000 students, eight financial partners, 24 leading foreign universities, and industry leaders to address a critical issue affecting students worldwide—transparency, trust, and accountability in the global higher education ecosystem.
Leading US and UK universities join GradRight’s event to empower prospective study-abroad students. GradRight also announced its foray into the UK as part of its global expansion, and forged partnerships with five leading British universities.
Deans and directors of Admissions from various universities such as Washington University in St. Louis, Lehigh University, Rutgers University, Brandeis University, City University of New York (CUNY), and the University of San Diego were present at the event.