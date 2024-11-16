Hyderabad: Enumerators jotting down details with pencil nettles families in city

Hyderabad: In the ongoing door-to-door Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey, families participating were anxious as enumerators recorded their information with pencils and requested the head of the household to sign the final page of the questionnaire with a pen. This act by the enumerators raises doubts among families in the city.

The incident occurred at Alekhya Towers, Bairamalguda in Nagarjuna Sagar Ring Road, and went viral on social media. According to the residents, in an apartment complex, there are over 15 families working at DRDO. The resident who did not want to be quoted said that a lady visited the apartment carrying about 50 caste survey forms. She was seen recording responses with a pencil and collecting signatures with a pen. When the families expressed their concerns, she promptly exited the complex. This event sparked significant unrest among the residents, prompting them to request that enumerators refrain from returning to the colony.

The residents alleged, “She was interacting with all families and gathering the individual information regarding income, source of income, property, and tax return, duration of stay in the present flat, spouse and children particulars, and caste details, including BC, SC, ST, and OC.

She recorded this information in a questionnaire using a pencil, but after verification, she requested the head of the family to sign with a pen. When she failed to provide a satisfactory explanation, we took the survey papers from her.”