Hyderabad: Ernst and Young gesture to 740 meritorious students

Hyderabad: A leading MNC, Ernst and Young, which is into auditing and financing solutions, in a novel gesture has decided to come to the rescue of 740 poor and meritorious students to help them pursue studies. The group has donated Rs 5,000 to each of the 740 students to meet their family expenses in this lockdown period. These meritorious students hail from poor financial background and all of them are from GHMC limits.

Of the 700-odd students, 9 are pursuing MBBS, nearly 80 students are pursuing engineering, around 250 plus students are doing conventional undergraduation while over 350 of them are studying senior and junior intermediate. Each year the company, as part of its CSR activities since 2007, extends scholarship and bears nearly 50% of annual fee of students pursuing plus two and higher studies. In Telangana, each year 175 to 200 meritorious students, who study in government schools, are selected and extended scholarship until they finish study.