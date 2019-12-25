Hyderabad: Ethiopian student commits suicide in OU hostel

An Ethiopian student pursuing PhD at Osmania University has committed suicide by asphyxiating himself with polythene cover at his hostel.

Khalid Mutel (32), who pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering has been staying at international students hostel of the varsity at Tarnaka since April 2019. According to his friends, Khalid is learned to have been suffering from depression. He visited his country a few months ago and came back in November to continue studying, his friends said.

On Sunday, Khalid is learned to have met his friend Zaradom at the latter's home in Malkajgiri and said that he wanted to back to his country.

However, Khalid later did not go to college and also respond to his friend's phone call. Growing suspicious over his behaviour, Zaradom went to his hostel room and broke the door as it was locked from inside.

When Zaradom went inside, Khalid was found dead in the washroom. The police were alerted who shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.