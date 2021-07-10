Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in pharma company at Kukatpally

A massive fire broke out of a pharmaceutical company here at Prashanth Nagar in Kukatpally on Saturday. No casualties have been reported as the workers noticed the fire and rushed out of the place.



The fire also spread to the adjacent interior material store. The fire tenders were informed following which two fire engines reached the spot to douse the fire. The incident is suspected to have taken place due to a short circuit.

The police registered a case and are looking into it. Property damage is yet to be ascertained.