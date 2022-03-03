Hyderabad: Fire engulfs Shamshabad police station

A minor fire engulfed the parking space of the Shamshabad police station here on Thursday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident, however, three vehicles were partially damaged.

The fire erupted from a bike following which spread to other bikes and scooters parked beside the vehicle. The reason for the fire is yet to be known.

The police station staff and visitors, who noticed the fire, immediately rushed and doused the fire.

The police suspect that a short circuit in the battery of one of the vehicles or the rise in temperature may have led to the fire. The Shamshabad police registered a case and took up an investigation.