Hyderabad: Foreign currency worth Rs 8 lakh seized at RGI airport

The customs officials on Wednesday arrested passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) who tried to flee away with foreign currency.



The officials said that the man possessed 25,000 Saudi Arabia riyals, 22,500 UAE dirhams and was bound to Sharjah by Indigo 6E1405 flight. They seized the currency and registered a case against the passenger. The worth of seized cash is estimated to be of worth Rs 8 lakh. The passenger has been sent for questioning.

On November 23, the CISF personnel at Hyderabad airport seized Rs 13 lakh worth foreign currency from two Sudanese women. The two women were bound to Sudan's capital city Khartoum via Sharjah by an Air Arabia flight. The seized currency include USD 970 and UAE dirhams 55,000.