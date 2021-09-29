Hyderabad: Forest dept. slaps Rs 4 lakh fine on realtor for cutting down 65 trees

The officials of forest department slapped Rs 4 lakh fine on a realtor for cutting down 65 trees here without prior permission here at Chilkur of Moinabad mandal.



The forest officials said that the realtor is removing the trees indiscriminately without seeking permission from them. Based on the complaint from locals, the officials inspected the site and imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh as per WALTA act provisions. In addition to the fine, the officials also directed the company to plant saplings and protect them.