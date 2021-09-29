  • Menu
Hyderabad: Forest dept. slaps Rs 4 lakh fine on realtor for cutting down 65 trees

Highlights

  • Realtor slapped of Rs 4 lakh fine for cutting down trees in Chilkur in Moinabad
  • He was also asked to plant saplings and protect them

The officials of forest department slapped Rs 4 lakh fine on a realtor for cutting down 65 trees here without prior permission here at Chilkur of Moinabad mandal.

The forest officials said that the realtor is removing the trees indiscriminately without seeking permission from them. Based on the complaint from locals, the officials inspected the site and imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh as per WALTA act provisions. In addition to the fine, the officials also directed the company to plant saplings and protect them.

