Hyderabad: Former MLA's daughter elected as Nizampet's first Mayor

Hyderabad: Former MLATRS candidate Kolan Neela Gopal Reddy, the first Mayor of the Nizampet Municipal Corporation
Highlights

Former TRS MLA, late Chintala Kanaka Reddy's daughter was elected unanimously as the first Mayor of the Nizampet Municipal Corporation.

Hyderabad: Former TRS MLA, late Chintala Kanaka Reddy's daughter was elected unanimously as the first Mayor of the Nizampet Municipal Corporation.

Kolan Neela Gopal Reddy, who stood as TRS candidate from 12th ward won with a majority of over thousand votes. Kolan Neela's father Kanaka Reddy passed away with illness seven months ago.

The new Mayor, who is a housewife is into social service also. She comes from a political family with many from the Kolan clan are active members in various political parties.

While Neela's husband K Gopal Reddy is a realtor and her father-in-law Kolan Raghav Reddy was also involved in politics earlier. While the Mayor post was reserved for a woman (general category), the post of Deputy Mayor went to S Dhanraj Yadav, also of TRS.

Of the 33 wards in the newly formed the Nizampet Municipal Corporation, TRS swept away 26 wards while independents won remaining 7 wards.

Nizampet registered the lowest voting (39.66 percentage) in the municipal elections among all corporations in the State.

