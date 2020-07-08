Hyderabad: Four corporate hospitals get HC notices for exorbitant charges

Hyderabad: The High Court on Tuesday directed the State Government to inform the Bench as to whether action has been taken against the Thumbay Hospital, Chaderghat, Hyderabad, which did not discharge Dr Sultana, working as DMO in Fever hospital, for two days as she failed to cough up Rs. 1.5 lakh for her treatment as she was admitted in the hospital for Covid-19. Chief Justice RS Chauhan was referring to various media reports on the issue cited.

The High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy hearing on public interest litigation on Tuesday filed by Advocate Srikrishna Sharma seeking a direction to the State government to issue statutory guidelines to the private hospitals which are treating patients affected with Covid-19 and the private hospitals are not billing in a transparent manner to Covid-19 patients.

Chief Justice Chauhan expressed that this is a matter of grave concern. On one hand, the State Government has issued a GO clearly stating that a particular amount has to be charged by them for extending medical aid to Corona patients, but the private hospitals, flouting the GO are charging exorbitantly. 'I am sure that some action might have been taken against such hospitals, if not taken, reasons for not taking action may be spelt out' and called for a report by July 14.

The CJ Bench issued notices to the Principal Secretary, Medical & Health, Commissioner, Medical & Health, National and State Council for Clinical Establishment and the four private hospitals namely, Medicare, Yashoda, Sunshine and Care hospitals directing them to respond to the contentions of the petitioner by next Tuesday.

Distribute food grains to all needy through PDS: HC

The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy on Tuesday heard public interest litigation filed by a transgender person Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli seeking a direction to the State government to extend medical and financial aid to the transgender community during this Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The CJ bench directed the State Government to ensure that the benefits extended by the Central Government under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana that under this Scheme, 5 kgs food grains be distributed through Public Distribution System to all persons.

The CJ said that even those who do not have Food Security Cards, it is also to be extended to the transgender community and those who do not have ration cards. The CJ bench expressed that by implementing the Central government scheme it will lessen the burden on the state.

Moreover, the Bench directed the Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad to speak to the Commissioner, Civil Supplies and ensure that the Central government scheme cited is implemented immediately.

Further, the Bench wanted issuing of circular immediately to all PDS distribution centres directing them to issue food grains to the beneficiaries. The Bench directed the State to synchronise it's movement with the Central government so that the benefit of the central scheme is extended to a large population as possible.