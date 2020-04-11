Hyderabad: Gandhi doctors set sights on plasma therapy to treat Covid

Hyderabad: Plasma therapy treatment that is being tried in Kerala to treat Covid-19 patients is likely to be explored by Telangana government for its replication in the State.

Although no official decision has been taken, doctors at Gandhi hospital, the designated Covid-19 hospital for treating positive cases, are examining the processes and protocols said to be yielding success in a few countries including China, US and some European nations that faced the brunt of the deadly virus.

Under this process, plasma from blood of Covid-19 recovered patients will be injected into patients who are undergoing treatment.

This therapy is found to improve the health condition of the infected patient. The procedure is said to have considerably decreased the viral load in the recipient of plasma.

ICMR has given nod to Kerala doctors to explore this process, so has the Drug Control of India, too. Telangana government has to get clearance from these institutions to go ahead.

However, Gandhi doctors said that this therapy will not be tried on all cases, but only on those in serious condition.

Also, 400 ml blood for this purpose would be taken from the recovered persons who are in healthy condition and aged between 18 and 50. They too should have successfully undergone the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.