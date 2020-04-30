Hyderabad: GHMC corporator booked for violating lockdown rules

A GHMC corporator has been booked after he distributed essential needs to the people in the containment zone here at Yousufguda in Hyderabad violating the lockdown norms.

A local corporator Sanjay Goud, a resident of Venkatagiri distributed essential commodities and eggs to the people in the area that was declared as containment zone. The police said that the corportor held the distribution with no prior notice to the police and also failed to ensure social distancing among the people. The Jubilee Hills police registered a case under the relevant sections of IPC.

Several people including the Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao was booked for violating lockdown rules in Hyderabad. A case registered against Rao for garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of 129th birth anniversary of Ambedkar.

Around 5,007 cases have been registered against the violators defying lockdown till April 21. Around 1334 people were booked for disobedience of lockdown orders on single riding, 2092 violators booked for double riding, 41 triple ridings, and 1540 were booked for driving without documents.

Besides, the police also booked 15315 cases under the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act and also cancelled the passes of the people who were misusing the passes.