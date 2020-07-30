Hyderabad: GHMC mounts anti-larval ops against mosquitoes

Hyderabad: With the onset of monsoon, every year there is a surge in vector-borne diseases during this period. To prevent any outbreak, The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in collaboration with Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDCL) is taking up various measures to control mosquito menace, especially along the 21-km stretch of Musi river, starting from Bapu Ghat to Nagole. The Musi flows through four zones Khairatabad, Charminar, LB Nagar and Secunderabad consisting of 14 divisions.

To take up anti-larva operations (ALO), three special units have been formed with 50 workers headed by 2 assistant entomologists under supervision of two senior entomologists. For spraying a special drone has been pressed into service along with six vehicle-mounted fogging machines. Further, 15 portable fogging machines have also been allotted to take up fogging in surrounding areas of Musi to control the spread of mosquitoes.





To enable free flow of Musi, desilting works are also being undertaken with 15 JCBs and two Phanta Machines by MRDCL. Further, mosquito killer machines have been facilitated at Bapughat, Laxminagar colony and Jiyaguda. Each killer machine attracts and kills mosquitoes in a radius of 1 km area. Apart from ALO operations, fogging operations are being conducted in areas prone to mosquito menace along Musi.



Anti larva operations are taken up at heavy mosquito breeding sources like Attapur Bridge to Dilsuknagar Bus Depot, Yerafnagar nala Banjara hills to Husssain Sagar, Domulguda nala to Viceroy Hotel, Bala Nagar to Hussain Sagar, Kalasiguda nala to Secunderabad Contonement to Chilkalguda Nala.