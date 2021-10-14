Hyderabad: GHMC plans full switch over to new method soon to stem growing graft

Hyderabad: In order to stem the increasing corruption during the issuance of birth and death certificates, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has decided to overhaul the entire process by aborting the old system of issuing the certificates and implement the new one cent per cent.

According to sources in the GHMC, the new system will have no scope for corruption and involvement of middlemen, besides allowing public to apply online instead of rushing to the GHMC office for submitting the application.

As part of the new system, the information of births and deaths at hospitals should be uploaded by the hospital staff directly on to the corporation website and the public can directly apply at Mee Seva centres for obtaining the same. After applying, the candidates will get a text message on their registered mobile numbers through which they can obtain the certificate from the nearest Mee Seva centre.

After receiving the application, the Corporation officials will crosscheck with the information uploaded by the hospitals and if the details match, then they will approve the certificates. The entire process will take a week's time. In case of house deaths, the civic body will follow the earlier procedure where it will enquire with the neighbours and seek burial ground certificate.

Earlier, for the birth and death certificates, people used to go to GHMC circle office to apply by giving the certificate issued by the hospital and then the medical officer used to approve the certificate.

According to civic body officials, the new process of issuing the certificates was started recently and yielding good results. At present, the certificates are being issued using both the old and new methods, whereas the GHMC is planning to implement the new method cent per cent as it is yielding good results.