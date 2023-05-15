Hyderabad: GHMC yet to start desilting works; it is just a month before monsoon sets in

Hyderabad : Though it is just a month before the monsoon sets in, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is yet to start desilting nalas and SW drains. The delayed desilting work may again hit the city following floods with each downpour.

Like in previous years when several localities remained waterlogged or submerged for days with stormwater drains and nalas full of silt and other waste material blocking the flow of the floodwater. The recent unseasonal rains flooded many city areas. This shows that even in the monsoon season, if works are kept pending the areas would be affected.

While taking up the monsoon action plan, the GHMC has identified over 350 desilting works in all its 30 circles in 56 packages. A sum of Rs 53 crore has been sanctioned for them.

Though the works were allotted, and tenders called no major works were launched. It is not clear how much time it will take for completion of the works as they are yet to begin. In the last few years heavy rain lashed the city within a short span, resulting in floods in various areas. Notwithstanding the inundation and previous floods, development and maintenance of nalas and drains, which is crucial for preventing flood, have not been taken up.

Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist, said only a few temporary measures, no permanent solutions were taken up, knowing well that during monsoon, city faces waterlogging and flooding of roads at many locations due to lack of desilting works and no upgradation of storm water drains. Ahmed said “several works were sanctioned worth crores of rupees, but none were taken up by officials. With hardly a month for the monsoon to arrive, with their lackadaisical attitude, officials have ignored the works and the seriousness of waterlogging.”

According to GHMC, as many as 56 packages were identified by various zones. They include Charminar zone with highest 29 works, LB Nagar(five) , Khairtabad (six), five each in Serilingampally and Kukatpally; Secunderabad zone(six). Measures were also taken to remove floating waste from drains.

Apart from desilting, GHMC also initiated measures to safeguard nalas from encroachments and residents from nala-related mishaps during rain. The GHMC has asked officials to enter details of desilting in registers and upload the relevant photos. The officials have been directed to set up danger warning boards and take steps to remove floating wastes in nalas from time to time.