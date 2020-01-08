Hyderabad: GMR to axe 585 trees for RGIA expansion

To expand Rajiv Gandhi International airport (RGIA), the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) that manages the airport proposed to cut down 585 trees.

In an application to the Union Ministry of the forest, the GMR group said that cutting down trees will be required to expand the airport. It further assured to develop green cover in the place of the trees cut.

The GMR has obtained an environmental clearance to cut the trees so as to expand the airport to cater to 50 million passengers per year from its current capacity of 25 million passengers. In its total 5,495 acres, the group urged to cut down the trees that were in the existing vacant land of the airport.

The GMR Group is planning to construct a new terminal, cargo satellite building and warehouse expansion, development of new runway and more.