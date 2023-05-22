Hyderabad: Good Samaritan riders join police in night patrolling

Hyderabad : Cycling in the city is steadily moving away from not only just being a fitness-focused activity, but also has become more vibrant in helping society for its betterment. The journey that began during the Covid pandemic for the betterment of society, Relief Riders, a cycling community of Hyderabad, once again joined hands with the police in night patrolling.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ravi Sambari, a member of Relief Riders Hyderabad, said, “Our journey started during the pandemic in providing senior citizens medicines, food and emergency items. Our ride for helping the community is continuous; recently around 150 volunteers of Relief Riders joined hands with the Cyberabad Police in night patrolling. To understand the struggle the police officials go through during patrolling we have joint hands. The idea behind patrolling is to inspect the surroundings on the beat and to send a strong message to criminals and also to instil confidence in the citizens.

Stressing on why patrolling on cycle, Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, said “Usually while patrolling our focus is on identifying criminals among crowds which is not always possible while moving in cars or motorcycles.

On a bicycle we can go slowly, watch the happenings and interact with the public to know their problems. With this initiative, we could interact with youth and also spread awareness about the benefits of cycling.”

He said,‘’ we have started our night patrolling in Madhapur, Miyapur and its surrounding areas. Twice a month we support the police in the night patrolling. We are doing patrolling in Cyberabad with support of DCP Shilpavali. In the coming days we plan to scale up in the City and in the Rachakonda Commissionerate. Apart from this, if any citizen needs emergency medical help on a daily basis we try to provide immediate help in various ways; we took up lake cleaning in Shamirpet Lake, he added.