Hyderabad: Goons threaten tea shop owner with gun and knife in Old City

Hyderabad: Panic triggered among the public after two miscreants threatened a hotel owner with an air pistol and knife after he stated that he had no change for Rs 2000. The shocking incident took place at Old City in Hyderabad on December 18.

According to the sources, the accused identified as Osman Ali Hassan and Mohiuddin visited a tea cafe in the Old City and gave a Rs 2000 note for a Rs 30 bill.

The shop owner stated that he has no change for Rs 2000 and irked with this, the accused threatened him with an air gun and a knife. After receiving a complaint from the shop owner, the police arrested the accused.