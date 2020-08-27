Hyderabad: Government aims at quality education for everyone says Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahmood Ali reassured that the State government is committed to providing quality education to everyone in Telangana, including minorities.

He was speaking at a felicitation dinner organised by Syed Vicaruddin, Chief Editor of Rahnuma-e-Deccan in honour of Mohammed Waliullah, the newly appointed chairman of Sultan ul Uloom Education Society (SUES), where former Law Minister Asif Pasha and SUES secretary Zafar Javeed were also present.

The Home Minister congratulated Waliullah and expressed hope that under his guidance, the society (an umbrella body for 22 educational institutions from KG to PG level) will continue to put Telangana on the national map. He lauded the educational society, particularly Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology for securing national rankings and continuously figuring among the coveted institutions of the country.

The new Chairman Waliullah speaking on the occasion recollected that the society was started with his donation of 50,000 rupees nearly 45 years ago, and has today evolved into one of the most robust umbrella body for educational institutions in the country.

Society's Secretary Zafar Javeed said almost all institutions managed by the society are nationally recognized or are accredited by national ranking boards.