Hyderabad: Govt Degree College Begumpet clinches A+ tag from NAAC

Hyderabad: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) granted the Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet A+ status in the 4th cycle of re-accreditation on Tuesday. GDCW Begumpet is the first government institution in the State to accomplish this feat by getting 3.5 grade, marking the historic achievement.

The unique feature of NAAC is, it not only provides accreditation but also does the assessment of the institution. The accreditation process was done when NAAC Peer Team who visited the college on August 22 and 23. The grade will be valid for the coming five years.

Dr T Annie Sharon, IQAC Coordinator said, "Following a rigorous assessment process, the A+ rating was given based on a number of criteria, including research, infrastructure, teaching-learning methodologies, evaluation, innovation, and governance. For any college, the NAAC certification is a stepping-stone and it is a teamwork and together we have achieved it.

Dr K Padmavathi, principal of Government Degree College for Women said, "GDCW Begumpet has continually enhanced its quality over the course of time. It has improved from a B+ to an A+, which is a noteworthy accomplishment. It is not only prestigious to attain NAAC accreditation but also useful in the progress of the college and staying ahead in the competition of offering quality education.